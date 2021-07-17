Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $18.83 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $624.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

