Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

FSTR opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.04. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

