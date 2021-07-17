Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Superior Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

