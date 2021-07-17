Zap Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $36,663.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00792331 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

