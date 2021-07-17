Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $599,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.