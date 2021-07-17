Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Buy

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

