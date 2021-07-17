Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

