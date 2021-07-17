Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Buy

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

