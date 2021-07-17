Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $539.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

