Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

FLOW stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

