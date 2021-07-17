Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $152,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.