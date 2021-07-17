Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

