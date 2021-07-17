Zacks Investment Research Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NYSE PJT opened at $71.56 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.