Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80. Insiders have sold a total of 100,761 shares of company stock worth $1,073,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.