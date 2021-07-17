Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

