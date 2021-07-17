Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.