Zacks Investment Research Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

