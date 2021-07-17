Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $88.95 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

