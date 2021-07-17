Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IKNA. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.