Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.33.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.