Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

