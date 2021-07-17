Zacks Investment Research Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Sell

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share between 91 cents and 99 cents. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 19%. Demand in hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, cleaners and disinfectants will aid the Beauty + Home segment. Higher sales to the injectables and active material science solutions markets will drive the Pharma segment. Demand for prescription drug and consumer health care devices is anticipated to remain under pressure this year. Weakness in beauty and food service markets will likely remain a drag as well. Earnings this year might be negatively impacted by higher raw material costs and escalating costs for freight, energy and labor. Nevertheless, the company will gain from its focus on launching innovative products, expansion through buyouts and strategic investments to drive growth.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

ATR traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $139.04. 177,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

