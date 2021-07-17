Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to Hold

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 129,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

