Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.58. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

