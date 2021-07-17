Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.43. 1,432,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

