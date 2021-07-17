Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Magna International posted earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Magna International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82. Magna International has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.