Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

