Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.52. Trinseo posted earnings of ($2.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $15,422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85. Trinseo has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

