Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.86. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 2,853,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,231. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

