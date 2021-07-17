Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 1,046,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,133. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Also, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

