Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $9,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.13 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

