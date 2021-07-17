Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $68.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

