Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

