Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FLR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.92.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
