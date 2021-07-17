Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

ENPH traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $163.45. 1,522,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,142. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

