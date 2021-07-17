Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.44. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.86. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $175.89 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

