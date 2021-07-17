Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $207.57 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

GABC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,821. The stock has a market cap of $962.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

