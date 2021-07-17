Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,754. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,733 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,735. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

