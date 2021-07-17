Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 232,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,057. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.