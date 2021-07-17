Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Hasbro reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

