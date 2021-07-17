Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

