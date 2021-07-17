Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $73.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.58 billion to $75.68 billion. Apple reported sales of $59.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $356.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $363.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

