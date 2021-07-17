Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

