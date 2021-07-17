YF Link Trading Down 11.5% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $67.28 or 0.00214953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $200,743.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

