YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $2,308,500.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

