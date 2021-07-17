Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their sell rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.21.

YELP stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

