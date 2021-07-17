Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YSAC. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $448,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

