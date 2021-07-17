Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.66.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.82. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

