Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.64.

AUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

