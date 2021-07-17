Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,488,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,177,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

