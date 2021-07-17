XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

